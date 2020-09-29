Texas governor responds to 'brain-eating’ amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

“The health of the Lake Jackson community and the safety of their water supply is a top priority,” said Governor Abbott. “The state is working closely with local and federal officials to resolve this issue, provide resources to the region, and ensure the City of Lake Jackson has safe, clean drinking water. Our hearts go out to the young Texan who lost his life and his family, and I ask my fellow Texans to join me in keeping him and his family in their thoughts and prayers. Residents should continue to heed the orders of local officials as we continue to monitor this situation and work to eradicate this deadly amoeba from the water supply.”