Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter
Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Governor's Medal of Courage on Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020 to Jack Wilson, left, who shot and killed 43-year-old gunman Keith Thomas who opened fire on the congregation and killed two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on December 29th, 2019. The Governor's Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor. (Source: Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
By Associated Press | September 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:38 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church.

Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server.

The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

