Southland Conference releases modified spring soccer schedule

FRISCO, TX (Southland Conference) - e Southland Conference has rescheduled its women’s soccer conference regular season to the spring semester. The 12 soccer-playing members are planning a full round-robin schedule, followed by a league tournament and an automatic berth in the revised NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.
The modified conference regular-season schedule will begin Feb. 12, and continues through April 9, with a four-team, single-elimination championship at the site of the top seed April 15-17. Teams may also have opportunities to schedule non-conference competition beginning as early as Feb. 3.
“We are extremely pleased to announce this competitive opportunity for our soccer student-athletes,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While participating fully in a spring season will be different, we expect an outstanding championship experience for our teams as they work toward a league title and NCAA qualification.”
On Aug. 12, Southland presidents approved the postponement of fall conference sports competition, with the intent to explore conference schedules in the spring semester, and later signed off on an opt-out opportunity for programs focused on fall participation. A spring schedule for the seven participating football teams was released last week, and similar slates for volleyball and cross country will soon be announced.
Like all Southland sports, the soccer schedule will be contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following the guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities. Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.
2021 Southland Conference Spring Soccer Composite Schedule
Schedule subject to change.
Times TBD
Friday, Feb. 12
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Abilene Christian
Houston Baptist at UIW
Northwestern State at Sam Houston State
Central Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar
Nicholls at McNeese
Friday, Feb. 19
McNeese at UIW
Lamar at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls
Northwestern St at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Sam Houston St. at Southeastern Louisiana
Sunday, Feb. 21
McNeese at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Northwestern State at Houston Baptist
Lamar at UIW
Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana
Sam Houston State at Nicholls
Friday, Feb. 26
UIW at Sam Houston State
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin
Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at McNeese
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar
Nicholls at Northwestern State
Sunday, Feb. 28
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State
Nicholls at Central Arkansas
UIW at Stephen F. Austin
Houston Baptist at Lamar
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese
Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State
Friday, March 12
Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist
Lamar at Nicholls
Sam Houston State at Central Arkansas
UIW at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State
McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana
Friday, March 19
Southeastern Louisiana at UIW
Sam Houston at Houston Baptist
Nicholls at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at McNeese
Northwestern State at Lamar
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Sunday, March 21
Southeastern Louisiana at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Lamar
Stephen F. Austin at Houston Baptist
Nicholls at UIW
Northwestern State at McNeese
Sam Houston St at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Thursday, April 1
Abilene Christian at Northwestern State
UIW at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin
McNeese at Sam Houston State
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls
Saturday, April 3
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at Nicholls
UIW at Northwestern State
Lamar at Sam Houston State
McNeese at Stephen F. Austin
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana
Friday, April 9
Northwestern State at Central Arkansas
UIW at Abilene Christian
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin
Lamar at McNeese
Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana
Thu.-Sat., April 15-17
2020 Southland Conference Tournament
Hosted by top-seeded team in regular season
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.