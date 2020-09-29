East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More Beautiful Days ahead here in East Texas. We will warm up a bit tomorrow and into early Thursday before another cold front moves through...cooling us off again. We will then slowly warm into the weekend before another front moves through. This front will not have very much cool air with it, but it will still be very pleasant during the morning hours...but warming quicker during the day. There is a very slight chance for a few showers on Sunday with the second cold front, but only a few showers are even possible at this time. Have a wonderful day and enjoy the weather.