Longview firefitghters battle fire at vacant home on Oden Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire crews battled a structure fire inside a vacant home on Oden Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.
The Facebook post stated that fire crews were dispatched out to the fire in the 12000 block of Oden Street at about 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday.
In all, the Longview Fire Department responded to the blaze with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance, and four support vehicles. Twenty-one LFD personnel were dispatched out to the scene.
When the first fire crew arrived at the scene of the fire, they found fire inside the main living area of the house. There were no reported injuries.
“It is believed that transients may have been inside the vacant house prior to the fire,” the Facebook post stated. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
