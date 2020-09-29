Joaquin still set to play Garrison without several coaches due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Joaquin Rams will put their perfect 4-0 record on the line this week without over half of their coaching staff.
Head Coach Wade Lawson confirmed over the phone that himself and three other coaches tested positive for the virus while three of his coaches tested negative. Joaquin will be opening district on Friday against Garrison.
“Jared Jones will be taking over while I am out,” Lawson said. “I have the full confidence in him. He has been with me since I got here at Joaquin. It will run as normal.”
Lawson said that over the weekend he started feeling sick as well as another coach. Lawson called for all the coaches to be tested and on Tuesday they got back the results.
“We are on fall break right now so we have no school this week,” Lawson said. “We haven’t seen the kids since Friday night. I went ahead and canceled practice yesterday so that would put the kids in the 72 hour window away from us and we have asked the kids how they feel. We do not know of one that is feeling any symptoms.”
Lawson said they have followed all UIL and Joaquin ISD guidelines in virus mitigation. District 10-2A DI had a built in make up date at the end of the season. The District Executive Committee had previously voted that if a team had at least 15 players they could play a game.
Lawson said they will be getting assistance from some of the girls athletic coaches at the game.
