Henderson ISD moves 6 classes at Northside Intermediate to distance learning

From Henderson ISD
HENDERSON, Texas (News Release) - Six classes at Northside Intermediate School have been transitioned to ROAR@home learning for the next two weeks. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said the decision to move the students online was made due an increased number of teachers from the affected classes testing positive for COVID-19.
“While we current;y only have one student out of these classes with COVID, we’ve had a number of teaching staff test positive,” explained Lamb. “Therefore, we felt it was best to quarantine the classes and move them online to help prevent any further spread of the virus.”
Northside classes are grouped into “pods” which consists of three classes that rotate rooms and teachers. Students in a pod also have P.E., recess, and lunch together. Two Northside pods are affected by the change including three 4th grade classes and three 5th grade classes.
The classes will move online starting Wednesday, September 30th and remain through October. 9th. The district’s Fall Break was already scheduled for the week of October 12th through the 16th, and Professional development day is set for October 19th, meaning the students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, October 20th. Lamb stressed that only the students in the six classes will be moved online. All other classes at Northside and across the district will continue to meet in-person.
"We are monitoring the situation every day, looking for the best way to teach our kids while, at the same time, preventing COVID-19 from entering our schools and possibly spreading on campus,'' Lamb said.
Currently, the district has 23 active cases including five active cases from the Northside campus. HISD has reported a total of 118 total cases and 95 recoveries since school began on August 5th. The district’s enrollment is currently 3,337. Updates to case totals are publicly shared at HendersoISD.org/COVID.