Henderson ISD moves 6 classes at Northside Intermediate to distance learning

The classes will move online starting Wednesday, September 30th and remain through October. 9th. The district’s Fall Break was already scheduled for the week of October 12th through the 16th, and Professional development day is set for October 19th, meaning the students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, October 20th. Lamb stressed that only the students in the six classes will be moved online. All other classes at Northside and across the district will continue to meet in-person.