Gregg County grand jury indicts La. man in connection with Feb. 29 shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County grand jury has indicted a New Orleans man in connection with the Feb. 28 shooting death of 44-year-old Joseph Pierre Brice.
The Gregg County grand jury indicted Aaron J. Williams, 36, on a first-degree felony murder charge on July 23. KLTV obtained a copy of the indictment on Tuesday.
Williams is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail. He was booked into the jail on Monday after he was transferred from a jail in Louisiana, and his bond amount has been set at $250,000.
The indictment states that on Feb. 29, Williams “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely Joseph Brice by shooting Joseph Price with a firearm.”
According to the text of the search warrant affidavit, Longview police officers were dispatched out to the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue at about 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 29 to check out a report of a shooting. The caller said that Brice had possibly been shot had had several injuries to his head.
When the Longview PD officers arrived at the scene, they found that Brice was dead and that he had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that the store’s surveillance footage shows Brice allowing Williams inside the business. Williams then allegedly started a transaction with Brice at the register and paid with a $10 bill, which was left on the counter and later collected as evidence.
At that point, the video shows Williams pulling out a gun and shooting Brice in the head multiple times, the affidavit stated. Williams then left the business.
According to the affidavit, the Longview PD detective assigned to the case found a right thumbprint that returned as a match on the metal frame of the front door. The video allegedly shows Williams touch the doorframe with his thumb in the same spot.
Further investigation revealed that Williams had been arrested numerous times in Louisiana, the affidavit stated. After Longview PD detectives got Williams' mug shot, they matched it to the suspect in the surveillance footage.
The affidavit also states that because Williams was seen handling the $10 bill at the scene, there was a high probability that his DNA was on it. As a result, the affidavit requested that another officer be allowed to take a saliva sample from Williams.
A search warrant for Williams' saliva was granted on Monday, and a Longview police officer collected the sample at the Gregg County Courthouse Tuesday morning, according to court documents.
