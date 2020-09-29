Gregg County commissioners declare all county inmates indigent in effort to offset health care costs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to declare all county jail inmates indigent in order to qualify for additional state funding to help offset health care costs.
Currently, inmate health care costs are paid by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Monday that cost “been a sizeable part of the budget of the sheriff’s department.”
Browne also tells us the cost of inmate health care as increased. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says the increase is partly because of COVID-19.
Browne also says help from the state could keep the county tax rate the same.
Commissioners also voted to become a member of the Texas Association of City and County Health Officials. The membership comes with an annual fee of $2,500. The Association shares information on health related issues across the state.
Commissioners also voted to use a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for maintenance and improvement projects at the East Texas Regional Airport. The grant is for the beginning phase of a large maintenance project, which includes overlay work on all of the landing strips. The work is part of a larger project that will mean the airport can accommodate larger planes, according to Stoudt.
