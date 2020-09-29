DPS asks for public’s help in locating suspect in fatal Gregg County hit-and-run

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in Gregg County are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Peavine Road, approximately two miles west of Kilgore. The crash occurred on September 26 at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Investigation indicates an unknown, small dark sedan was traveling southbound on SH-135 and turned west onto Peavine Road. The sedan traveled less than half a mile then struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Homer Wayne Haley, 50, of Kilgore died at the scene. The driver of the sedan fled the crash scene and failed to stop and render aid.
Based on evidence at the scene, the vehicle involved may have damage to the front, including damage to one or both headlamps (pictured). Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information about the lens, the fatal crash, or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Darren Thomas at the Longview Highway Patrol Office - (903)758-1789.