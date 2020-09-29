Court orders temporary stay for straight-ticket voting for November’s election

September 29, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has stayed a ruling that Texas must offer straight-ticket voting for November’s election.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a temporary stay of last week’s lower-court order as Texas officials fight the ruling, which would allow voters to choose one party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke.

Texas begins early voting Oct. 13, and the Texas Secretary of State’s office argued that making a change now would create a “logistical nightmare.”

