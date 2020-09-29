Carthage reclaims top spot in the Red Zone Top 10 for Week 6

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1.Carthage (2-0, 0-0) Last Week: 2 – It is tough to beat Scott Surratt when he has a week to plan for you. Gilmer found out how hard it was to beat him when he has three weeks. That is how long the Bulldogs went without playing a game. The Bulldogs came out strong and beat Gilmer 42-14. Now they will take on No.2 in the state Pleasant Grove.
2. Mount Vernon – (4-0, 1-0) Last Week: 4 – The Tigers held Rains to just 35 points last week to open district. That was the fewest points Rains had scored all year. Mount Vernon heads to Commerce this week.
3. Joaquin – (4-0, 0-0) Last Week: 3 – The Rams defense gave up the most points they have all season last week to Clarksville. Just 10 points. It was the only points they gave up since allowing 6 on week 1. The good thing is their offense put up 40. Joaquin host Garrison to open district play this week.
4. Gilmer – (4-1,0-0) Last Week 2 – Gilmer will look at what went wrong against Carthage and work to fix things. They have the time with this week being a bye week. They will not play again until October 9 against Spring Hill.
5. Daingerfield – (4-1, 1-0) Last Week: 5 – Daingerfield opened district with a win on the road against Dekalb. The Tigers get a bye before hosting Prairiland next week.
6. Center – (4-1, 0-0) Last Week 6 – The Roughriders hit a field goal in the closing seconds to beat Van Friday night. They now have a bye week before loading on the bus and heading up to Carthage.
7. Marshall (1-0, 0-0) Last Week 10 – The Mavericks opened their season with a home win against a tough New Caney team out of 5A DI. The Mavs moved into the state rankings with the victory. Next up they take on Longview
8. Tyler Legacy (1-0, 0-0) Last Week NR – The Red Raiders stared a new era under new head coach Joe Willis and a new name Friday with a 70-32 win over Lufkin. This week the team will have Rose City bragging rights on the line when they play Tyler HS.
9. Jasper (4-0, 0-0) Last Week: NR – Jasper rolled through their fourth “Golden Triangle” region opponent beating Vidor 30-19. The Dogs will play Little Cypress this week before going to Rusk next week.
10. Longview (0-1, 0-0) Last Week: 7 – The Lobos lost a tough game to 6A Temple Friday at AT&T Stadium. Longview held a 13-10 lead at the half but the Wildcats made adjustments and the Lobos had costly penalties that led to Temple outscoring coach King’s squad 30-0 in the second half. Longview will travel to Marshall Friday night.
Teams to watch: Malakoff, Timpson San Augustine, Lindale, Hawkins
