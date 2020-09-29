Carthage reclaims top spot in the Red Zone Top 10 for Week 6

1.Carthage (2-0, 0-0) Last Week: 2 – It is tough to beat Scott Surratt when he has a week to plan for you. Gilmer found out how hard it was to beat him when he has three weeks. That is how long the Bulldogs went without playing a game. The Bulldogs came out strong and beat Gilmer 42-14. Now they will take on No.2 in the state Pleasant Grove.