Bulldogs ready for state showdown between Carthage, Pleasant Grove

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs are feeling confident heading into their showdown with N0.2 Pleasant Grove Friday night. It should be a good one. Carthage sold out of their allotted tickets in under an hour Tuesday morning.
This is a match up with the top 2 teams in 4A DII and both are defending state champions with the Hawks winning it all in 4A DII last year and the Bulldogs winning it all at the Division I level.
“It is fun playing Pleasant Grove,” Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. “It has been two good matchups the last two years. We are looking for another good matchup Friday night. They have a great football team with size and physicality. We are not going to be able to match their size but we have to match their physicality and play tough football.”
For those that were unable to get a ticket, the game will be streamed live on the Texarkana Game Day Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.