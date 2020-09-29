Arp police looking for suspect in narcotics investigation

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp police are looking for a suspect wanted following a narcotics investigation.
According to the Arp Police Department’s Facebook page, they conducted a three-week investigation on illegal narcotics. During the investigation, three search warrants were executed.
Police said they removed over 30 grams of methamphetamines, over 2 ounces of marijuana, unprescribed pills, drug paraphernalia and 12 firearms off the streets of the City of Arp.
They said as a result, Darrell Dean Stevens is wanted for Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 4 grams < 200 grams and Unlawful Possession of Firearms. If you see or happen to know where Stevens is, please contact the Arp Police Department at 903-859-6042 or via their Facebook page.
The department said they would like to thank the Troup Police Department, Arp ISD Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance executing the search warrants. The investigation is ongoing and may result in further arrests/warrants.
