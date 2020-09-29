Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises 10 Tyler ISD teachers with $5,000 in gift cards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten Tyler ISD teachers and coaches were surprised Tuesday afternoon with gift cards from Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Each educator received a $500 gift card as part of Academy’s Teacher Appreciation Month celebration. In addition to the gift card giveaway, Academy is also offering a 10 percent discount to all educators through Saturday. Educators will need to show a valid school ID to qualify.
Tyler High School Biology teacher and volleyball coach Claudia Viramontes says it feels great to be awarded for hard work and dedication.
“It means a lot. Just to know that they appreciate our effort and every day we come in, brand new day, and give kids an opportunity and to teach them to do well and you know show them what the world is about,” she said.
Randy Smiley, store director for Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tyler, said the company is proud to celebrate teachers.
“It’s just something that academy has always been involved in is appreciating from teachers to firefighters to first responders — the people who really do all the behind the scenes stuff,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of Tyler ISD and support them and the way these teachers go above and beyond and do a little extra. We’re happy to give back.”
