WEBXTRA: Gregg County Commissioners Court to discuss airport grant, inmate health care

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a few agenda items going before the Gregg County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
One of those items is a Federal Aviation Administration grant for improvements at the East Texas Regional Airport. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt tells us the grant is for the beginning phase of a large maintenance project, which includes overlay work on all of the landing strips.
“This is the engineering contract that we’re releasing to get the engineering done regarding all of the work that’s getting ready to be done. It’s a long process and this is the beginning of it,” he said. “We’re doing a separate development out there regarding opening up additional lands for hangar development and doing some taxiway renovation and some building of taxiways out there as well. So, they’re both at the airport but they’re separate projects.”
The enhancements will mean the airport can accommodate larger planes, according to Stoudt.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting also includes “discussion and necessary action regarding resolution declaring all Gregg County inmates indigent” in accordance with the Texas Health and Safety Code.
“We’re going to be confirming with our indigent health contracts. We get additional monies from the state regarding the health care of our inmates, and we want to make sure that we designate our population inmates indigent so we can qualify for the additional funding,” Stoudt said.
