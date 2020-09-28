Three people sent to hospital after drive-by-shooting in Lufkin neighborhood

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a drive-by shooting which sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
According to the officials, the incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Culverhouse Street.
Police said a group of people were having a party in the front yard of a home when shots rang out.
The reported vehicle involved was a white sedan. Police said shots were fired from the passenger side and back seat of the car.
The three victims were taken to local hospitals. According to officials, their injuries are not life-threatening.
The search for potential suspects is underway.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
