East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Spectacular Weather Ahead for the end of September and the beginning of October. Clear Skies, Cool Mornings, and Mild Afternoons are likely through the next week. A slight chance for a few showers on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Two cold fronts are expected. The first on Thursday morning...which will come through quietly and then the second on Sunday. Tuesday mornings low temperature should drop to near 50 degrees. The last time we were at 50 degrees for a low was waaaaay back on May 10th of this year. Nice to see the sun and nice to see fall-like temperatures continue here in East Texas. Enjoy!!!