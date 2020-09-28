Outdoor Adventure Series in Tyler to teach kids variety of outdoor skills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler will be hosting a free fall outdoor adventure series that focuses on teaching kids a variety of outdoor skills.
The Tyler Parks and Rec Dept. along with Tyler Parks and Wildlife will be hosting a Fall Outdoor Adventure Series for kids ages 6 through 12 which will consist of the following activities:
- Oct. 3 - Orienteering, 10 a.m. - Noon - Glass Recreation Center
- Oct. 17 - Backpacking & Hiking, 10 a.m. - Noon - Tyler State Park
- Nov. 7 - Animal Tracking, 2 - 4 p.m.- Glass Recreation Center
- Nov. 14 - Bird Watching, 2 - 4 p.m. - Tyler State Park
- Nov. 21 - Basic Fishing, 10 a.m. - Noon - Glass Recreation Center
The free classes are by registration only and are first-come, first-served. To register, click here.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with organizers about how the program will encourage families to get active together.
