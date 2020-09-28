New restaurant to open in People’s Petroleum Building in Tyler

Prime 102 will offer a wide variety of menu items, including steaks and seafood along with lighter fare. The Corner Bar @ Prime 102 will provide a place to meet for cocktails and casual dining. Barnhart expressed his philosophy that we are all here to serve and that people are what it’s all about and he is committed to ensuring that guests at Prime 102 receive a first-rate dining experience. Many restaurants have had to revise procedures and rearrange their dining rooms due to COVID-19, but Prime 102 is being designed with the health and safety of guests uppermost in planning. Management continues to monitor guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as our state and local authorities. At Prime 102, every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of diners at all times, but particularly during the COVID-19 situation. With almost 11,000 square feet of space, there is ample space for social distancing.