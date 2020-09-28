Lufkin police ID men wounded in drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has identified the three men who were shot in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred late Sunday night in the 1500 block of Culverhouse Street.
According to a press release, the three men have been identified as Aubrey Lacey, 39, of Center, Kendrick Taylor, 39, of Lufkin, and Austan Patton, 31, of Lufkin.
According to the press release, the men told Lufkin PD officers that they were hanging out with friends and family in a home’s yard when the drive-by shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Culverhouse Street.
Two other men at the get-together walked out into the street after they got into an argument, and then a white sedan drove by, and someone fired gunshots from the back seat.
“Witnesses said they could not tell who was in the vehicle due to the time of day and window tint,” the press release stated.
Lacey, Taylor, and Patton all suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.