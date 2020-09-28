Longview police ID woman killed after being struck by vehicle on E. Marshall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:42 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle last Friday.

According to police, on Sept. 25, at 7:40 p.m., they were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the 1900 block of E. Marshall.

Officers arrived to find Lisa Wilburn, 41, of Longview. She was struck by a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation indicated Wilburn was crossing the road and failed to yield the right-of-way of the vehicle.

Police said no criminal charges are being filed on the driver of the vehicle.

