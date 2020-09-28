Longview police ID woman killed after being struck by vehicle on E. Marshall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle last Friday.
According to police, on Sept. 25, at 7:40 p.m., they were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the 1900 block of E. Marshall.
Officers arrived to find Lisa Wilburn, 41, of Longview. She was struck by a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.
The investigation indicated Wilburn was crossing the road and failed to yield the right-of-way of the vehicle.
Police said no criminal charges are being filed on the driver of the vehicle.
