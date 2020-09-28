Longview mayor announces plans to run for 3rd, final term

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -On Monday, Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced his plans to run for his third and final term.
“I have been blessed by serving Longview as your mayor for the past 5.5 years,” Mack said in a Facebook post. “With your support, I intend on running for mayor for a 3rd and final term next year.”
Mack went on to say that no one could have ever predicted or expected the events that occurred in 2020.
“However, I am thankful for all we’ve been through and feel like we have gotten closer because of it,” Mack said in the post. “At least I feel closer to you guys after interacting with you so much on social media since March.”
Mack, a medical doctor, was elected to his first term as Longview’s mayor in May of 2015.
