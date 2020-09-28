Longview Fire Department: Mobile home on Hiltzman Street total loss after fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Longview Fire Department battled a kitchen fire that got out of control in a mobile home on Hiltzman Street Sunday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post, Longview FD firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4300 block of Hiltzman Street at about 1:55 p.m. Sunday. In all, the fire department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance, four support vehicles, and 21 people.
“When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from a mobile home,” the Facebook post stated. “The fire was extinguished without any reported injuries.”
One of the home’s residents told firefighters that he had been heating up cooking oil when it caught fire.
“The Red Cross was notified to assist with the three residents who were displaced due to the fire,” the Facebook post stated. “The mobile home is considered to be a total loss.”
