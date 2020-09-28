Henderson County man accused of burning 2 with makeshift torch

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with allegations that he used an aerosol can and a lighter as a torch and burned two people Sunday.
Mark Negrete, of Larue, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $75,000.
Negrete was arrested at a home off FM 804 on Sunday, according to a press release.
The HCSO investigation determined that Negrete used a can of starter fluid and a lighter to create a makeshift torch. Negrete allegedly confessed to Sgt. Patrick Johnson with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and said that he burned a juvenile girl in the face and also burned another victim.
The girl went to UT Health Hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair.
“This investigation is ongoing at this time,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.