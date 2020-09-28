East Texans bring home college football honors

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two former Friday night standouts are now shining on the college football scene.
In Baylor’s 47-14 win over Kansas, Henderson native Treston Ebner had one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown and two special teams touchdowns. He is the first Big 12 player to pull off that impressive stat. Ebner was awarded the Big 12 special teams player of the week.
in San Antonio former Legacy Red Raider Jamal Ligon brought home both a Conference USA and national ward. In the Roadrunners win over Middle Tennessee the linebacker had 19 tackles which set a new UTSA record. It also is the single game high so far for an FBS player in 2020. Ligon was awarded the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honor. He also was awarded the Athlon Sports Defensive Freshman of the Week.
