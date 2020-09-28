Brook Hill cancels game; Brownsboro looking for new opponent for Friday night

By Caleb Beames | September 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:47 PM

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro is once again looking for a new opponent after Brook Hill notified the school of a COVID 19 case.

The Bears were set to play Brook Hill this upcoming Friday at home. According to head coach Greg Pearson, the team is actively looking for a replacement game.

Multiple times this year, the Bears have been forced to find new opponents due to COVID-19 cases in originally scheduled schools.

So far this season, the Brownsboro Bears are 1-3. Last week, they lost to Rusk, 49-7.

