Brook Hill cancels game; Brownsboro looking for new opponent for Friday night

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro is once again looking for a new opponent after Brook Hill notified the school of a COVID 19 case.
The Bears were set to play Brook Hill this upcoming Friday at home. According to head coach Greg Pearson, the team is actively looking for a replacement game.
Multiple times this year, the Bears have been forced to find new opponents due to COVID-19 cases in originally scheduled schools.
So far this season, the Brownsboro Bears are 1-3. Last week, they lost to Rusk, 49-7.
