Balloon pilots holding flights in Longview to honor frontline workers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Hot air balloon pilots in the Longview area will hold flights on the mornings of Oct. 2 through Oct. 4 to honor frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an effort called ‘Lifting Spirits Around The World.’
According to a press release, the idea started in Albuquerque after the International Balloon Fiesta was canceled due to the pandemic. The Fiesta, which was scheduled to start Oct. 3, is one of many ballooning events, including the Great Texas Balloon Race, which have been canceled this year.
The release said Lifting Spirits around the World was created to provide a visual display of aerostation and bring joy to those witnessing balloons in flight and on the ground. They will “rise to lift spirits” and to honor those who have sacrificed and suffered as front-line workers.
In the absence of coordinated events, individual hot air balloon pilots in Longview and around the world will take to the skies on the mornings of Oct. 2 through 4 to lift spirits and to honor those who have sacrificed and suffered as front-line workers. Longview residents are encouraged to watch the skies over Longview those mornings to watch for the colorful balloons, weather permitting. While first initiated in Albuquerque, Lifting Spirits Around the World will involve pilots in more than 30 U.S. states and many other countries.
The release said though not a Great Texas Balloon Race event, photos and video of local flights will be shared on the GTBR Facebook page with hashtags #Liftingspirits and #Liftingspiritsaroundtheworld.
