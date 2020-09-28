Balloon pilots holding flights in Longview to honor frontline workers

In the absence of coordinated events, individual hot air balloon pilots in Longview and around the world will take to the skies on the mornings of Oct. 2 through 4 to lift spirits and to honor those who have sacrificed and suffered as front-line workers. Longview residents are encouraged to watch the skies over Longview those mornings to watch for the colorful balloons, weather permitting. While first initiated in Albuquerque, Lifting Spirits Around the World will involve pilots in more than 30 U.S. states and many other countries.