Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight we will start to see the effects of a cold front passing through our area in the way of showers and thundershowers. It looks like wet weather will start to move into our northern counties just before midnight. The rain will then ride out ahead of the cold front heading towards the southeast. The risk for severe weather is low but not zero. Threats include gusty winds and potentially large hail in our far northern counties. Most of the rain for our northern and central counties should move out by mid-morning, and by the start of the afternoon for our southern counties. This cold front will drop our temperatures into the low 70s for the beginning part of the week. For the rest of the week and even into next weekend skies will be sunny and temperatures will be seasonable.