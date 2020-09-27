Athens monument to remember African-American school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members in Henderson County are working together to create a monument in honor of the students and faculty that attended the first established public school for African-Americans.
Organizers explain the importance of remembering the Fisher school.
In the northern part of Athens in 1876, Blackshear School was the first established public school for African-Americans, which was later renamed Fisher School.
Fifty-four years ago, that school was demolished in 1966 with a few items to remember it by, but organizer Larry West plans on changing that by building a monument to remember those who attended.
“It’s important to keep that history, to keep that memory alive in the generation that is coming up," West said. "I have a grandson that doesn’t realize that his great-grandmother attended that school and graduated in 1942.”
West attended for one year, and he felt it was enough to build this touching memorial for alumni like Mary Henderson and hundreds of others. West said there will be 1,800 names on the monument.
“It’s quite heartwarming because it brings a sensitivity to us because many times when the building is gone, sometimes the memories are gone," West said. "But the memories still last for so many people that are no longer here.”
Henderson described what it was like for her when she attended the school.
“The commodore that we had as students," Henderson said. "We were one big family. We began with first grade and went all the way through 12th; we had a lot of wonderful memories.”
West says there are two pending locations for the $70,000 monument, and construction is set to begin in November.
