Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Tyler motel room

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers responded to a shooting in a motel Friday night.
The call came in at around 9:40 p.m. When police arrived, they found a woman in a room at the La Quinta Inn on WSW Loop 323 had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with live-threatening injuries.
A man tried to flee the scene, but police caught him and arrested him. They say there is no threat to the public.
No word yet on how the victim and suspect are connected or what led up to the shooting.
