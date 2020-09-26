Pumpkin patch opens at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, a truck filled with 45,000 lbs. of pumpkins arrived at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.
These pumpkins are ready to sell and will be open from 10 a.m. to dusk every day Monday through Sunday.
Games are provided for kids if needed, and some examples include a train ride, putt-putt, and tic-tac-toe. Susan Thompson, the pumpkin patch’s coordinator, said they have a huge variety this year.
“Right now, they delivered a whole truckload, which is 3,700 pumpkins of all varieties," Thompson said. "We have small, very tiny pumpkins all the way to giant-sized pumpkins.”
Pumpkins will be available until October 31st, and they come in all varieties, ranging from small to giant-sized pumpkins. They are also in different colors like orange, pink, green, and more.
This is their 6th year doing this event, and due to the pandemic, they have hand sanitizer stations that are readily available. They’re also looking for volunteers if you’re interested in donating your time.
The second shipment of pumpkin is set to arrive on October 15th.
Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 720 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
