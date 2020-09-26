Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts annual event to beautify community parks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Tyler Beautiful invited Tyler residents to help beautify community parks through an annual restoration project during Park Service Day on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say over 150 volunteers showed up for the beautification projects such as replacing picnic tables, installing fence posts, painting bridges, restoring flowerbeds, and litter cleanup.
The day focused on seven parks and two medians: Gassaway Park, Fun Forest Park, W.E. Winter’s Park, Windsor Grove Park, the Glass Recreation Center, South Side Park, Rose Rudman Trail, and the medians at Dinah Street and Woodbine Street.
At South Side and Rose Rudman, volunteers did creek litter cleanup, litter cleanup, tree branch clearing, and the restoration of a flower bed.
To reduce COVID-19 exposure, volunteers had to register and work individually. If they registered as a group, it had to be with family members. Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator Belen Casillas, explained how this year’s event was different due to the pandemic.
“this time it looked a lot different. This time volunteers were asked to meet at their project location to reduce the amount of people gathering together," Casillas said. "We ask volunteers to wear masks, we ask volunteers to have social distancing.”
Additionally, all volunteers must remain at their assigned spot during the event. All volunteers and park crew leaders will be required to follow CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.
Volunteers were given all the needed tools, supplies, event T-shirts, and water bottles, and food was given to them as well.
