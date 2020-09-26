I.C.E protest in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demonstrators gathered at the downtown square in Tyler tonight to voice their opinions about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, about kids being detained and allegations of surgical procedures against women in ICE custody.
Organizers set up at the corner of Broadway and Erwin to let their voice be heard with signs and chants saying, ‘free the children’ and ‘save the children’. Protestor Laya Washington tells us why she attended tonight’s rally.
“We just want to bring awareness to Tyler Texas that things going on with ice is not right. The kids matter, their parents' matter, immigration matters, everybody matters.”
That protest was peaceful.
