East Texas master gardeners hold plant sale fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
East Texans with ‘green thumbs’ were gathered in one East Texas city today preparing to sell the fruits of their talents.
Members of the Gregg county ‘Master Gardeners’ assembled at the Longview arboretum and brought their home grown plants with them.
The gathering was the annual plant sale, to benefit education programs for Gregg and surrounding counties through the Texas A & M Agrilife extension office.
The gardeners were also on hand to answer any questions from customers on how to get their own ‘green thumb.’
“They will provide any educational questions you have, tell you about the different plants if you’re interested. What type of exposure they can grow well in, whether it’s shade, full sun, the different fertilizer requirements, things like that.” said Texas A & M Agrilife extension agent Shaniqua Davis.
Around 3-hundred to 350 plants available, and all were sold for no more than 5-dollars each.
