DPS: Suspect in chase from Upshur to Smith County now in custody

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 27-year-old Frankston man is now in custody after he led law enforcement on a chase from Upshur County to Smith and then crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of FM 344 and County Road 187 early Saturday morning.
Dylan Alexander Taylor is still being held in the Smith County Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and two misdemeanor traffic charges.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers tried to stop a motorcycle that had evaded Upshur County deputies and was traveling south on State Highway 271. The driver of the motorcycle, who was later identified as Taylor, evaded the DPS troopers as well before he laid his bike down near the intersection of FM 344 and CR 187.
Taylor was arrested at the scene and taken to the Smith County Jail without any further incident.
No injuries were reported, Dark said.
