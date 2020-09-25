Whitehouse ISD superintendent says specific staff trained to contact trace

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said he has specific staff trained to contact trace COVID-19 cases.
Moran said in an interview on East Texas Now that about 33 members of his staff were trained during the summer to contact trace.
Moran said positive cases are trickling into the district pretty regularly, but it is not overwhelming.
Moran said students are finding face-to-face learning is easier for them.
“We have a constant stream of students who committed to remote learning but are coming back,” Moran said.
Moran said some remote learners are following the curriculum but many others are not.
“We have some students who have just fallen off the face of the earth and we’re having to hunt them down,” Moran said. “We’re finding some students are telling their parents they’re doing the work and they’re not. And on a case-by-case basis we’re working to track them down.”
