Trial on Harvey plant fire resumes after COVID-19 delay

HOUSTON (AP) - A trial in which a chemical manufacturer is facing charges over a fire at its suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey that sent toxic smoke into the air in 2017 has resumed.
Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, and two of its employees are on trial over charges accusing them of releasing toxic pollutants.
The trial resumed Thursday following a six month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jurors heard a summary of the case from prosecutors and defense attorneys to refresh them with what had so far been presented at trial.
Testimony is expected to continue Friday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.