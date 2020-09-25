Texas Rep. Ron Wright out of hospital after cancer treatment

DALLAS, TX (AP) - U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is out of the hospital following treatment for lung cancer complications.
A statement from his reelection campaign staff Wednesday says the Texas Republican, who represents a suburban North Texas district, was released Monday from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after a weeklong hospitalization.
His physicians have directed him to recover at home from a bout with pneumonia before returning to work and his campaign for reelection while continuing his treatment for lung cancer.
The 67-year-old congressman from Arlington is seeking a second term representing the 6th Congressional District of Texas.
