Texas Rep. Ron Wright out of hospital after cancer treatment

Texas Rep. Ron Wright out of hospital after cancer treatment
US Rep Ron Wright (Source: Congress.Gov)
By Associated Press | September 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:40 PM

DALLAS, TX (AP) - U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is out of the hospital following treatment for lung cancer complications.

A statement from his reelection campaign staff Wednesday says the Texas Republican, who represents a suburban North Texas district, was released Monday from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after a weeklong hospitalization.

His physicians have directed him to recover at home from a bout with pneumonia before returning to work and his campaign for reelection while continuing his treatment for lung cancer.

The 67-year-old congressman from Arlington is seeking a second term representing the 6th Congressional District of Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.