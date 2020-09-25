Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new warrant scam

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of another warrant scam in the area. This scam involves several phone calls that have been received by several Smith County citizens this morning. The caller is identifying himself as Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. In one particular instance, the caller informed the victim that she failed to show up for a court date and she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond. The caller instructed the victim to stay on the line as she drove toward the Sheriff’s Office at 227 N. Spring to meet with him. Fortunately, the victim’s husband was able to intercede and the caller disconnected. Had the victim stayed on the line, it is likely that the caller would have instructed her to obtain a money order or a similar payment method.