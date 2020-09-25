Search for Wells infant continues one week after disappearance

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It has now been a week since Armaidre Argumon went missing. Tonight, he is still missing and the search for him continues.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says the baby’s father DeAndre Argumon was not supposed to be in possession of the child, because of stipulations about him being on parole.
Officials say there have been no leads from the cadaver dogs and drone search that was conducted yesterday.
Wells Police Department patrolman Steve Cooper wants to remind everyone with outside video cameras that were operating last Friday between Wells and Lufkin, to review the footage to see if either vehicle the father was driving was seen.
Those vehicle descriptions are a 2003 gray Ford Explorer or green Ford Ranger. The hour’s authorities are interested in are between 8 am and 2 pm.
Officials say that Argumon is still in jail and has not been cooperating with the investigation.
The family says they do not have a set date on when they will conduct another search.
