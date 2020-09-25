East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Nice Night is forecast for East Texas as well as a very nice weekend. Clear skies tonight, then a partly cloudy start to our Saturday followed by Mostly Sunny Skies Saturday afternoon and Sunday. A cold front is expected to pass through ETX very quickly on Monday morning bringing with it showers/thundershowers. By the afternoon, the rain should end, and the skies may start clearing by late in the afternoon. Another cold front is expected on Wednesday evening and that will only keep the cooler temperature around for several more days. Lows in the 60s through Monday morning, then in the 50s Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the 80s this weekend, then cooling into the 70s for the majority of next week. After Monday’s rain, the rest of the week looks dry and Fall-Like here in East Texas. Enjoy!