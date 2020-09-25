No injuries after Carthage home struck by gunfire

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - No injuries were reported after a home in Carthage was struck by gunfire Friday.
According to Carthage police, at 1:27 a.m. Friday, they received a call of gunshots in the 800 block of N. Live Oak St. Two minutes later, they received another call of gunshots in the area of N. St. Mary St. and Cottage Rd.
Police said officers responded to both scenes to investigate arriving within minutes of each call to find no one in the area.
Officers found that a home in the 800 block of N. Live Oak St. had been struck several times by gunfire. Police said the resident was at home with two small children at the time. They said although the home sustained damage, no one was injured.
Carthage police and currently investigating the case. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 903-693-3866.
