Lubbock area farmers to receive second wave of stimulus funding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated nearly $14 billion to assist agriculture producers for the 2020 crop season.
This second wave of funding, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Two, is accepting applications from now until Dec. 11.
“The production-based program was targeted at the 2019 crop. We’re currently in the 2020 crop year so this is targeted at the 2020 crop, just because of the longevity that we have seen just due to the coronavirus pandemic," Cody Bessent, Vice President of Plains Cotton Growers, said.
There is a $250,000 limit on how much an applicant can receive, but each crop will be paid differently.
In some cases, they’ll be assisted based on losses suffered during the pandemic. In other cases they will be paid a flat rate.
Poultry and egg farmers will get payments based on their income last year. Livestock farmers raising pigs, cattle, sheep and other animals will get payments based on inventory. Other “specialty crops,” including tobacco, shrubs, flower and animal products such as wool, will be paid based on 2019 sales. The detailed method to calculate the payments is a bit complex.
Bessent said cotton farmers are still struggling with the market shift.
“Where prices are today, we are hovering around 63 cents a pound. We are severely under a break-even price for a producer," Bessent said.
The Lubbock economy relies heavily on the health of the agriculture community.
“A lot of that money trickles over into the economy, so there are vehicles and equipment that is purchased, more disposable income so families will go out and have dinner," Bessent said.
Producers can apply online or receive details through the mail.
