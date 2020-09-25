Hacked software provider acknowledges ransomware attack

DALLAS (AP) - A major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments has acknowledged it was hit by a ransomware attack two days after telling clients an unknown intruder had compromised its phone and information technology systems.
Tyler Technologies said in a Friday statement that it confirmed the intruder used ransomware but did not provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for the Dallas-area company did not directly answer a question about whether it had paid to have its systems unlocked.
Ransomware purveyors break into company and government networks and siphon out valuable data before scrambling them and demanding payouts.
