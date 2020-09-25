Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will gradually clear from the cloud cover and we will see a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. This weekend we are expecting fall like conditions with mostly sunny skies, mid 80s, and a light breeze from the south. A cold front will pass through our area on Monday morning bringing with it a big cool off and some wet weather. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 70s, winds will be gusty, and off and on showers are expected all day. Skies will clear by Tuesday and the rest of the week will be clear and sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.