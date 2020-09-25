East Texas Ag News: Hay trades steady to firm across Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm across the state.
And hay quality has been reported as mostly good to supreme in most regions.
The report adds that a cold front moved across the Panhandle and North Texas last week and brought some much-needed precipitation to the regions.
And areas in the Central and Eastern regions received anywhere from 2 to 12 inches of rain.
The US Drought Monitor says this brought aggressive improvements in the hardest-hit areas, which extended northward into Oklahoma.
However, the south and the far west regions were exceptionally dry.
And an 11,000-acre fire was reported in west Texas making the region in even more desperate need of rain.
You can stay up to date on the latest, local Ag News. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.