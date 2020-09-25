Dr. Ed answers COVID-19 questions about the flu vaccine, cleaning, and the CDC

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions.
He said cleaning surfaces with soap and water is a good idea but emphasized the bathrooms are the most important area because many people enter that room.
Dr. Ed commented on the CDC website changing a post concerning airborne transference of the virus.
Dr. Ed supports getting a flu vaccine saying patients who have the coronavirus at the same time as the flu “don’t do well.”
