Dinner in 10: Tex-Mex vegetable soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love soup, but you’re short on time, you will especially love this one. You can make it in one pot in about ten minutes. If you want more heat, you can easily customize it by adding chopped jalapenos.
Dinner in 10: Tex-Mex vegetable soup
Ingredients:
- 15 ounce can spicy fat-free refried beans
- 15 ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
- 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 15 ounce can chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
- 15 ounce can stewed tomatoes, cut up, or diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup water
- 4 ounce chopped green chiles
- 1/4 cup salsa
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce, to taste
- Tortilla chips, for serving
If you want to keep it vegetarian, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
If you want to make it even more hearty, add cooked chicken or ground beef or turkey.
Combine all ingredients except the tortilla chips in a Dutch oven or other large pot. Smash the refried beans with potato masher or forks, then whisk the soup until all is combined well. Add extra peppers or hot sauce for a hotter soup. Simmer for about 10 minutes, and serve with chips, a sprinkling of shredded cheese, or other favorite toppings.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.