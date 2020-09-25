Alba Golden shuts down football, volleyball for two weeks due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Alba Golden ISD has put varsity football as well as both high school volleyball team competitions on hold for the next two weeks.
The district posted a Facebook statement on Thursday night:
Due to helping control the spread of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of quarantined athletes, JV and Varsity Volleyball along with Varsity Football will be suspended for two weeks. The district schedules allow for this flexibility and have open dates at the end of schedules in which these games will be made-up. Again, there will not be football or volleyball tomorrow night, 9/25. The plan is to continue seasons as planned for JH Football, JV Football and JH Volleyball at this time (if opponents can play). Today, one of our quarantined HS students did test positive; however, this student has been in quarantine already and has not been on campus this week. This brings the total to 4 HS positive cases (3 students and 1 staff) and 1 Elementary student positive case that are all associated closely.
The Panthers began district play last week with a 54-26 loss to Wolfe City. They were set to host Celeste this week and travel to Cooper next week.
Coach Drew Webster said the District Executive Committee for 6-2A DI recently made adjustments to make sure each team had the ability to play all their games. The first adjustment was to start district a week earlier last week. The UIL has a 5-day rule for football so other adjustments have been made to keep the district on pace to get in all their games.
Alba-Golden’s updated schedule looks like this:
Friday October 16 vs Rivercrest
Thursday October 22 at Honey Grove
Wednesday October 28 vs Como Pickton
Monday Nov. 2 vs Celeste
Saturday Nov. 7 at Cooper
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.